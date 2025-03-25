Corvus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.1 million…

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62.3 million, or $1.02 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.