CorMedix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and medical device company posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.9 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $43.5 million.

