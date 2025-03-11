Core Molding Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39,000…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $302.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.