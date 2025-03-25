Core & Main: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $64 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $411 million, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.44 billion.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.6 billion to $7.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNM

