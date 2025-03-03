Concentra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The provider of occupational health services posted revenue of $465 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.3 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Concentra expects full-year revenue of $2.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CON

