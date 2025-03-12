Comtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.7 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $126.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117 million.

