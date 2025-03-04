ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net loss of 27 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.2 million, or $15.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $356 million.

ComScore expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million.

