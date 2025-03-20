Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $25.5…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $25.5 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

