Coherus BioSciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.5 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267 million.

