CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|536¼
|537¼
|526½
|532
|—3¼
|Jul
|551¾
|552¾
|542¾
|547¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|568½
|569½
|559¾
|564¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|592
|593
|584
|588¾
|—2½
|Mar
|611
|612
|604¼
|609¼
|—1
|May
|621¾
|622
|616¼
|620½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|622¾
|624
|619
|622¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|632½
|—
|½
|Dec
|645¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|656½
|—1½
|May
|658½
|—1¼
|Jul
|638½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 133,026.
|Wed.’s sales 104,598
|Wed.’s open int 467,478,
|up 2,589
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|451¾
|452¾
|447¼
|450
|—1¼
|Jul
|459
|460½
|455
|458
|—1
|Sep
|437
|437¾
|432½
|436¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|444¾
|445¼
|440¾
|443¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|458
|458¾
|454¾
|457
|—1
|May
|466
|466¼
|462¾
|465
|—1
|Jul
|469¾
|470
|467¼
|469
|—
|¾
|Sep
|450¼
|450¼
|448¼
|450¼
|—1
|Dec
|450½
|450¾
|446¾
|449¼
|—1
|Mar
|461¼
|461¼
|460½
|460½
|—
|¾
|May
|466½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|467¾
|468½
|467¾
|468½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|450
|450¼
|450
|450¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|450
|451¼
|450
|451¼
|Jul
|468¼
|Dec
|455¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 401,916.
|Wed.’s sales 309,023
|Wed.’s open int 1,847,027,
|up 5,475
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|361
|361
|353½
|357
|—4¼
|Jul
|358
|360
|355
|358½
|—4¼
|Sep
|353
|—4¼
|Dec
|358
|358
|355
|357¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|361¼
|—2¾
|May
|367¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|343½
|—2¾
|Sep
|359¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|361¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|365¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|361¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|356
|—2¾
|Est. sales 451.
|Wed.’s sales 658
|Wed.’s open int 3,028,
|up 9
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1001
|1017¾
|999¾
|1016¾
|+15¾
|Jul
|1015
|1031½
|1013¾
|1030½
|+15½
|Aug
|1012½
|1028
|1011½
|1027
|+14½
|Sep
|1001½
|1016¾
|1001
|1015¾
|+14
|Nov
|1006¼
|1021¼
|1006
|1020½
|+13¾
|Jan
|1019½
|1033
|1018½
|1032½
|+13¼
|Mar
|1022¾
|1036¼
|1022½
|1034¾
|+11½
|May
|1030
|1042
|1029½
|1040½
|+11
|Jul
|1039½
|1048½
|1039
|1047
|+9¾
|Aug
|1042¼
|+8¾
|Sep
|1020½
|1025
|1020½
|1025
|+8
|Nov
|1015
|1025
|1015
|1022¾
|+7½
|Jan
|1031
|1033¾
|1030½
|1033½
|+7½
|Mar
|1034½
|+7½
|May
|1039¾
|+7½
|Jul
|1047
|+7¼
|Aug
|1045¾
|+7¼
|Sep
|1029¼
|+6¾
|Nov
|1031¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|1051½
|+6¾
|Nov
|1028
|+6¾
|Est. sales 212,336.
|Wed.’s sales 189,486
|Wed.’s open int 846,654
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.64
|44.40
|42.34
|44.27
|+1.63
|Jul
|43.22
|44.89
|42.88
|44.75
|+1.57
|Aug
|43.33
|44.95
|43.04
|44.85
|+1.52
|Sep
|43.37
|44.92
|43.13
|44.84
|+1.44
|Oct
|43.40
|44.86
|43.13
|44.78
|+1.37
|Dec
|43.61
|45.03
|43.33
|44.94
|+1.32
|Jan
|43.72
|45.16
|43.53
|45.09
|+1.29
|Mar
|43.91
|45.33
|43.71
|45.25
|+1.26
|May
|44.13
|45.46
|44.13
|45.42
|+1.22
|Jul
|45.25
|45.60
|45.03
|45.54
|+1.16
|Aug
|45.49
|45.51
|45.45
|45.45
|+1.15
|Sep
|45.31
|+1.13
|Oct
|45.11
|+1.11
|Dec
|44.90
|45.21
|44.66
|45.18
|+1.10
|Jan
|45.24
|+1.10
|Mar
|45.34
|+1.10
|May
|45.38
|+1.13
|Jul
|45.42
|+1.10
|Aug
|45.26
|+1.10
|Sep
|45.18
|+1.10
|Oct
|45.24
|+1.10
|Dec
|44.98
|+1.10
|Jul
|44.87
|+1.10
|Oct
|44.86
|+1.10
|Dec
|44.60
|+1.10
|Est. sales 250,026.
|Wed.’s sales 130,609
|Wed.’s open int 594,487
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|293.80
|295.30
|292.10
|294.50
|+.90
|Jul
|301.50
|302.60
|300.00
|301.80
|+.40
|Aug
|304.50
|304.60
|302.10
|303.90
|+.30
|Sep
|305.60
|306.10
|303.70
|305.40
|+.30
|Oct
|306.30
|306.90
|304.60
|306.30
|+.30
|Dec
|310.30
|310.70
|308.50
|310.10
|+.40
|Jan
|311.60
|312.30
|310.30
|311.80
|+.40
|Mar
|313.40
|313.70
|311.50
|313.00
|+.40
|May
|314.90
|317.60
|313.30
|314.70
|+.50
|Jul
|316.80
|319.20
|315.90
|317.20
|+.40
|Aug
|316.00
|320.20
|315.50
|316.60
|+.60
|Sep
|315.00
|315.70
|314.50
|315.10
|+.10
|Oct
|312.50
|312.60
|312.50
|312.60
|+.10
|Dec
|313.60
|314.40
|313.60
|314.40
|+.20
|Jan
|315.00
|+.10
|Mar
|314.30
|+.10
|May
|315.70
|+.10
|Jul
|318.30
|+.10
|Aug
|317.80
|+.10
|Sep
|316.30
|+.10
|Oct
|315.10
|Dec
|319.60
|Jul
|327.60
|Oct
|327.60
|Dec
|330.60
|Est. sales 137,669.
|Wed.’s sales 107,513
|Wed.’s open int 579,290,
|up 1,967
