The Associated Press

March 27, 2025, 4:11 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 536¼ 537¼ 526½ 532 —3¼
Jul 551¾ 552¾ 542¾ 547¼ —3¾
Sep 568½ 569½ 559¾ 564¼ —3¾
Dec 592 593 584 588¾ —2½
Mar 611 612 604¼ 609¼ —1
May 621¾ 622 616¼ 620½ ¾
Jul 622¾ 624 619 622¾ ¼
Sep 632½ ½
Dec 645¾ —1¼
Mar 656½ —1½
May 658½ —1¼
Jul 638½ —1¼
Est. sales 133,026. Wed.’s sales 104,598
Wed.’s open int 467,478, up 2,589
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 451¾ 452¾ 447¼ 450 —1¼
Jul 459 460½ 455 458 —1
Sep 437 437¾ 432½ 436¼ ¾
Dec 444¾ 445¼ 440¾ 443¾ ¾
Mar 458 458¾ 454¾ 457 —1
May 466 466¼ 462¾ 465 —1
Jul 469¾ 470 467¼ 469 ¾
Sep 450¼ 450¼ 448¼ 450¼ —1
Dec 450½ 450¾ 446¾ 449¼ —1
Mar 461¼ 461¼ 460½ 460½ ¾
May 466½ ¾
Jul 467¾ 468½ 467¾ 468½ ¾
Sep 450 450¼ 450 450¼ ¾
Dec 450 451¼ 450 451¼
Jul 468¼
Dec 455¼
Est. sales 401,916. Wed.’s sales 309,023
Wed.’s open int 1,847,027, up 5,475
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 361 361 353½ 357 —4¼
Jul 358 360 355 358½ —4¼
Sep 353 —4¼
Dec 358 358 355 357¾ —2¾
Mar 361¼ —2¾
May 367¼ —2¾
Jul 343½ —2¾
Sep 359¼ —2¾
Dec 361¾ —2¾
Mar 365¼ —2¾
Jul 361¾ —2¾
Sep 356 —2¾
Est. sales 451. Wed.’s sales 658
Wed.’s open int 3,028, up 9
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1001 1017¾ 999¾ 1016¾ +15¾
Jul 1015 1031½ 1013¾ 1030½ +15½
Aug 1012½ 1028 1011½ 1027 +14½
Sep 1001½ 1016¾ 1001 1015¾ +14
Nov 1006¼ 1021¼ 1006 1020½ +13¾
Jan 1019½ 1033 1018½ 1032½ +13¼
Mar 1022¾ 1036¼ 1022½ 1034¾ +11½
May 1030 1042 1029½ 1040½ +11
Jul 1039½ 1048½ 1039 1047 +9¾
Aug 1042¼ +8¾
Sep 1020½ 1025 1020½ 1025 +8
Nov 1015 1025 1015 1022¾ +7½
Jan 1031 1033¾ 1030½ 1033½ +7½
Mar 1034½ +7½
May 1039¾ +7½
Jul 1047 +7¼
Aug 1045¾ +7¼
Sep 1029¼ +6¾
Nov 1031¾ +6¾
Jul 1051½ +6¾
Nov 1028 +6¾
Est. sales 212,336. Wed.’s sales 189,486
Wed.’s open int 846,654
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 42.64 44.40 42.34 44.27 +1.63
Jul 43.22 44.89 42.88 44.75 +1.57
Aug 43.33 44.95 43.04 44.85 +1.52
Sep 43.37 44.92 43.13 44.84 +1.44
Oct 43.40 44.86 43.13 44.78 +1.37
Dec 43.61 45.03 43.33 44.94 +1.32
Jan 43.72 45.16 43.53 45.09 +1.29
Mar 43.91 45.33 43.71 45.25 +1.26
May 44.13 45.46 44.13 45.42 +1.22
Jul 45.25 45.60 45.03 45.54 +1.16
Aug 45.49 45.51 45.45 45.45 +1.15
Sep 45.31 +1.13
Oct 45.11 +1.11
Dec 44.90 45.21 44.66 45.18 +1.10
Jan 45.24 +1.10
Mar 45.34 +1.10
May 45.38 +1.13
Jul 45.42 +1.10
Aug 45.26 +1.10
Sep 45.18 +1.10
Oct 45.24 +1.10
Dec 44.98 +1.10
Jul 44.87 +1.10
Oct 44.86 +1.10
Dec 44.60 +1.10
Est. sales 250,026. Wed.’s sales 130,609
Wed.’s open int 594,487
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 293.80 295.30 292.10 294.50 +.90
Jul 301.50 302.60 300.00 301.80 +.40
Aug 304.50 304.60 302.10 303.90 +.30
Sep 305.60 306.10 303.70 305.40 +.30
Oct 306.30 306.90 304.60 306.30 +.30
Dec 310.30 310.70 308.50 310.10 +.40
Jan 311.60 312.30 310.30 311.80 +.40
Mar 313.40 313.70 311.50 313.00 +.40
May 314.90 317.60 313.30 314.70 +.50
Jul 316.80 319.20 315.90 317.20 +.40
Aug 316.00 320.20 315.50 316.60 +.60
Sep 315.00 315.70 314.50 315.10 +.10
Oct 312.50 312.60 312.50 312.60 +.10
Dec 313.60 314.40 313.60 314.40 +.20
Jan 315.00 +.10
Mar 314.30 +.10
May 315.70 +.10
Jul 318.30 +.10
Aug 317.80 +.10
Sep 316.30 +.10
Oct 315.10
Dec 319.60
Jul 327.60
Oct 327.60
Dec 330.60
Est. sales 137,669. Wed.’s sales 107,513
Wed.’s open int 579,290, up 1,967

