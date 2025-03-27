CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 536¼ 537¼ 526½ 532 —3¼ Jul 551¾ 552¾ 542¾ 547¼ —3¾ Sep 568½ 569½ 559¾ 564¼ —3¾ Dec 592 593 584 588¾ —2½ Mar 611 612 604¼ 609¼ —1 May 621¾ 622 616¼ 620½ — ¾ Jul 622¾ 624 619 622¾ — ¼ Sep 632½ — ½ Dec 645¾ —1¼ Mar 656½ —1½ May 658½ —1¼ Jul 638½ —1¼ Est. sales 133,026. Wed.’s sales 104,598 Wed.’s open int 467,478, up 2,589 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 451¾ 452¾ 447¼ 450 —1¼ Jul 459 460½ 455 458 —1 Sep 437 437¾ 432½ 436¼ — ¾ Dec 444¾ 445¼ 440¾ 443¾ — ¾ Mar 458 458¾ 454¾ 457 —1 May 466 466¼ 462¾ 465 —1 Jul 469¾ 470 467¼ 469 — ¾ Sep 450¼ 450¼ 448¼ 450¼ —1 Dec 450½ 450¾ 446¾ 449¼ —1 Mar 461¼ 461¼ 460½ 460½ — ¾ May 466½ — ¾ Jul 467¾ 468½ 467¾ 468½ — ¾ Sep 450 450¼ 450 450¼ — ¾ Dec 450 451¼ 450 451¼ Jul 468¼ Dec 455¼ +¼ Est. sales 401,916. Wed.’s sales 309,023 Wed.’s open int 1,847,027, up 5,475 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 361 361 353½ 357 —4¼ Jul 358 360 355 358½ —4¼ Sep 353 —4¼ Dec 358 358 355 357¾ —2¾ Mar 361¼ —2¾ May 367¼ —2¾ Jul 343½ —2¾ Sep 359¼ —2¾ Dec 361¾ —2¾ Mar 365¼ —2¾ Jul 361¾ —2¾ Sep 356 —2¾ Est. sales 451. Wed.’s sales 658 Wed.’s open int 3,028, up 9 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1001 1017¾ 999¾ 1016¾ +15¾ Jul 1015 1031½ 1013¾ 1030½ +15½ Aug 1012½ 1028 1011½ 1027 +14½ Sep 1001½ 1016¾ 1001 1015¾ +14 Nov 1006¼ 1021¼ 1006 1020½ +13¾ Jan 1019½ 1033 1018½ 1032½ +13¼ Mar 1022¾ 1036¼ 1022½ 1034¾ +11½ May 1030 1042 1029½ 1040½ +11 Jul 1039½ 1048½ 1039 1047 +9¾ Aug 1042¼ +8¾ Sep 1020½ 1025 1020½ 1025 +8 Nov 1015 1025 1015 1022¾ +7½ Jan 1031 1033¾ 1030½ 1033½ +7½ Mar 1034½ +7½ May 1039¾ +7½ Jul 1047 +7¼ Aug 1045¾ +7¼ Sep 1029¼ +6¾ Nov 1031¾ +6¾ Jul 1051½ +6¾ Nov 1028 +6¾ Est. sales 212,336. Wed.’s sales 189,486 Wed.’s open int 846,654 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.64 44.40 42.34 44.27 +1.63 Jul 43.22 44.89 42.88 44.75 +1.57 Aug 43.33 44.95 43.04 44.85 +1.52 Sep 43.37 44.92 43.13 44.84 +1.44 Oct 43.40 44.86 43.13 44.78 +1.37 Dec 43.61 45.03 43.33 44.94 +1.32 Jan 43.72 45.16 43.53 45.09 +1.29 Mar 43.91 45.33 43.71 45.25 +1.26 May 44.13 45.46 44.13 45.42 +1.22 Jul 45.25 45.60 45.03 45.54 +1.16 Aug 45.49 45.51 45.45 45.45 +1.15 Sep 45.31 +1.13 Oct 45.11 +1.11 Dec 44.90 45.21 44.66 45.18 +1.10 Jan 45.24 +1.10 Mar 45.34 +1.10 May 45.38 +1.13 Jul 45.42 +1.10 Aug 45.26 +1.10 Sep 45.18 +1.10 Oct 45.24 +1.10 Dec 44.98 +1.10 Jul 44.87 +1.10 Oct 44.86 +1.10 Dec 44.60 +1.10 Est. sales 250,026. Wed.’s sales 130,609 Wed.’s open int 594,487 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 293.80 295.30 292.10 294.50 +.90 Jul 301.50 302.60 300.00 301.80 +.40 Aug 304.50 304.60 302.10 303.90 +.30 Sep 305.60 306.10 303.70 305.40 +.30 Oct 306.30 306.90 304.60 306.30 +.30 Dec 310.30 310.70 308.50 310.10 +.40 Jan 311.60 312.30 310.30 311.80 +.40 Mar 313.40 313.70 311.50 313.00 +.40 May 314.90 317.60 313.30 314.70 +.50 Jul 316.80 319.20 315.90 317.20 +.40 Aug 316.00 320.20 315.50 316.60 +.60 Sep 315.00 315.70 314.50 315.10 +.10 Oct 312.50 312.60 312.50 312.60 +.10 Dec 313.60 314.40 313.60 314.40 +.20 Jan 315.00 +.10 Mar 314.30 +.10 May 315.70 +.10 Jul 318.30 +.10 Aug 317.80 +.10 Sep 316.30 +.10 Oct 315.10 Dec 319.60 Jul 327.60 Oct 327.60 Dec 330.60 Est. sales 137,669. Wed.’s sales 107,513 Wed.’s open int 579,290, up 1,967

