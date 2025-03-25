CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 548 549½ 541 543¼ —5 Jul 565¼ 566¼ 557½ 559¾ —5½ Sep 581¼ 582¾ 574¼ 576½ —5½ Dec 603½ 605½ 597¼ 599½ —5¼ Mar 620½ 624 616 618¼ —5¼ May 631 633½ 628 628¾ —5¼ Jul 630½ 630¾ 625¾ 628½ —4¾ Sep 637½ —4½ Dec 650¼ —4¼ Mar 660¼ —4 May 661 —3¾ Jul 641 —3¾ Est. sales 104,477. Mon.’s sales 96,449 Mon.’s open int 463,271, up 6,260 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 464½ 464¾ 457 457¾ —6¾ Jul 471½ 472 464¾ 465¼ —6¾ Sep 445 445 440 442 —3 Dec 450¾ 451½ 447¼ 449 —2½ Mar 463½ 464 460½ 462 —2 May 470¾ 471½ 468¼ 469¾ —2 Jul 474½ 475 472¼ 473¾ —1¾ Sep 453¾ 454¾ 453¼ 454¾ — ¾ Dec 453¼ 454 452¼ 454 — ½ Mar 464½ 464¾ 463¾ 464¾ — ¾ May 470½ — ¾ Jul 472¾ — ½ Sep 454½ — ½ Dec 454½ —1 Jul 471½ —1 Dec 457½ —1 Est. sales 310,857. Mon.’s sales 235,160 Mon.’s open int 1,823,702, up 111 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 372 372 365¾ 367½ —6 Jul 370 370 365¼ 367 —5 Sep 361½ —5 Dec 363¼ — ¼ Mar 366¾ — ¼ May 372¾ — ¼ Jul 349 — ¼ Sep 364¾ — ¼ Dec 367¼ — ¼ Mar 370¾ — ¼ Jul 367¼ — ¼ Sep 361½ — ¼ Est. sales 253. Mon.’s sales 237 Mon.’s open int 2,919, up 46 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1007 1007¾ 998¼ 1001¾ —5½ Jul 1019½ 1020½ 1012 1015½ —4 Aug 1015¼ 1016¼ 1008½ 1012½ —2¾ Sep 1003 1004 997 1001½ — ½ Nov 1007¼ 1008¾ 1001¾ 1006½ Jan 1019½ 1021 1014½ 1019¼ +½ Mar 1022 1024¾ 1019¼ 1023¼ +¾ May 1028 1031½ 1025½ 1030 +¾ Jul 1035½ 1039 1034 1038 +¾ Aug 1034 +½ Sep 1017¼ +½ Nov 1014¼ 1015¼ 1011¼ 1015¼ +½ Jan 1026 +½ Mar 1027 +¼ May 1032¼ +¼ Jul 1039½ Aug 1038¼ Sep 1022¼ +¼ Nov 1025 +¼ Jul 1044¾ +¼ Nov 1021¼ +¼ Est. sales 175,634. Mon.’s sales 153,377 Mon.’s open int 856,194, up 1,661 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.12 42.58 41.79 42.30 +.15 Jul 42.63 43.09 42.30 42.85 +.18 Aug 42.75 43.19 42.42 42.99 +.22 Sep 42.77 43.21 42.44 43.05 +.26 Oct 42.62 43.15 42.39 43.02 +.30 Dec 42.88 43.32 42.54 43.21 +.32 Jan 43.04 43.46 42.81 43.39 +.33 Mar 43.11 43.70 43.00 43.59 +.33 May 43.58 43.82 43.58 43.82 +.34 Jul 43.78 44.12 43.78 44.01 +.29 Aug 43.96 +.29 Sep 43.72 43.85 43.72 43.85 +.28 Oct 43.54 43.67 43.53 43.67 +.27 Dec 43.59 43.72 43.59 43.72 +.24 Jan 43.78 +.24 Mar 43.88 +.24 May 43.90 +.24 Jul 43.98 +.26 Aug 43.82 +.26 Sep 43.74 +.26 Oct 43.81 +.25 Dec 43.55 +.25 Jul 43.44 +.25 Oct 43.43 +.25 Dec 43.17 +.25 Est. sales 119,735. Mon.’s sales 105,526 Mon.’s open int 599,122 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 297.30 298.10 294.30 295.10 —2.50 Jul 304.40 305.30 302.20 302.90 —2.00 Aug 306.30 307.00 304.30 305.10 —1.70 Sep 307.80 308.20 305.50 306.50 —1.40 Oct 308.00 308.80 306.30 307.30 —1.20 Dec 312.10 312.50 310.00 311.00 —.90 Jan 313.50 313.80 311.40 312.50 —.80 Mar 314.40 314.40 312.50 313.50 —.80 May 315.40 315.40 314.10 315.30 —.50 Jul 318.90 318.90 316.70 317.80 —.30 Aug 317.00 317.30 317.00 317.30 —.30 Sep 315.80 316.10 315.80 316.10 —.10 Oct 312.90 313.70 312.90 313.70 +.10 Dec 315.30 315.80 315.30 315.70 +.10 Jan 316.40 Mar 315.60 May 317.10 Jul 319.80 +.10 Aug 319.30 +.10 Sep 317.80 +.10 Oct 317.70 +.10 Dec 320.30 Jul 328.30 Oct 328.30 Dec 331.30 Est. sales 114,244. Mon.’s sales 99,413 Mon.’s open int 574,254, up 7,654

