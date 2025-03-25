CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|548
|549½
|541
|543¼
|—5
|Jul
|565¼
|566¼
|557½
|559¾
|—5½
|Sep
|581¼
|582¾
|574¼
|576½
|—5½
|Dec
|603½
|605½
|597¼
|599½
|—5¼
|Mar
|620½
|624
|616
|618¼
|—5¼
|May
|631
|633½
|628
|628¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|630½
|630¾
|625¾
|628½
|—4¾
|Sep
|637½
|—4½
|Dec
|650¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|660¼
|—4
|May
|661
|—3¾
|Jul
|641
|—3¾
|Est. sales 104,477.
|Mon.’s sales 96,449
|Mon.’s open int 463,271,
|up 6,260
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|464½
|464¾
|457
|457¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|471½
|472
|464¾
|465¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|445
|445
|440
|442
|—3
|Dec
|450¾
|451½
|447¼
|449
|—2½
|Mar
|463½
|464
|460½
|462
|—2
|May
|470¾
|471½
|468¼
|469¾
|—2
|Jul
|474½
|475
|472¼
|473¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|453¾
|454¾
|453¼
|454¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|453¼
|454
|452¼
|454
|—
|½
|Mar
|464½
|464¾
|463¾
|464¾
|—
|¾
|May
|470½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|472¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|454½
|—
|½
|Dec
|454½
|—1
|Jul
|471½
|—1
|Dec
|457½
|—1
|Est. sales 310,857.
|Mon.’s sales 235,160
|Mon.’s open int 1,823,702,
|up 111
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|372
|372
|365¾
|367½
|—6
|Jul
|370
|370
|365¼
|367
|—5
|Sep
|361½
|—5
|Dec
|363¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|366¾
|—
|¼
|May
|372¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|349
|—
|¼
|Sep
|364¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|367¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|370¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|367¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|361½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 253.
|Mon.’s sales 237
|Mon.’s open int 2,919,
|up 46
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1007
|1007¾
|998¼
|1001¾
|—5½
|Jul
|1019½
|1020½
|1012
|1015½
|—4
|Aug
|1015¼
|1016¼
|1008½
|1012½
|—2¾
|Sep
|1003
|1004
|997
|1001½
|—
|½
|Nov
|1007¼
|1008¾
|1001¾
|1006½
|Jan
|1019½
|1021
|1014½
|1019¼
|+½
|Mar
|1022
|1024¾
|1019¼
|1023¼
|+¾
|May
|1028
|1031½
|1025½
|1030
|+¾
|Jul
|1035½
|1039
|1034
|1038
|+¾
|Aug
|1034
|+½
|Sep
|1017¼
|+½
|Nov
|1014¼
|1015¼
|1011¼
|1015¼
|+½
|Jan
|1026
|+½
|Mar
|1027
|+¼
|May
|1032¼
|+¼
|Jul
|1039½
|Aug
|1038¼
|Sep
|1022¼
|+¼
|Nov
|1025
|+¼
|Jul
|1044¾
|+¼
|Nov
|1021¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 175,634.
|Mon.’s sales 153,377
|Mon.’s open int 856,194,
|up 1,661
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.12
|42.58
|41.79
|42.30
|+.15
|Jul
|42.63
|43.09
|42.30
|42.85
|+.18
|Aug
|42.75
|43.19
|42.42
|42.99
|+.22
|Sep
|42.77
|43.21
|42.44
|43.05
|+.26
|Oct
|42.62
|43.15
|42.39
|43.02
|+.30
|Dec
|42.88
|43.32
|42.54
|43.21
|+.32
|Jan
|43.04
|43.46
|42.81
|43.39
|+.33
|Mar
|43.11
|43.70
|43.00
|43.59
|+.33
|May
|43.58
|43.82
|43.58
|43.82
|+.34
|Jul
|43.78
|44.12
|43.78
|44.01
|+.29
|Aug
|43.96
|+.29
|Sep
|43.72
|43.85
|43.72
|43.85
|+.28
|Oct
|43.54
|43.67
|43.53
|43.67
|+.27
|Dec
|43.59
|43.72
|43.59
|43.72
|+.24
|Jan
|43.78
|+.24
|Mar
|43.88
|+.24
|May
|43.90
|+.24
|Jul
|43.98
|+.26
|Aug
|43.82
|+.26
|Sep
|43.74
|+.26
|Oct
|43.81
|+.25
|Dec
|43.55
|+.25
|Jul
|43.44
|+.25
|Oct
|43.43
|+.25
|Dec
|43.17
|+.25
|Est. sales 119,735.
|Mon.’s sales 105,526
|Mon.’s open int 599,122
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|297.30
|298.10
|294.30
|295.10
|—2.50
|Jul
|304.40
|305.30
|302.20
|302.90
|—2.00
|Aug
|306.30
|307.00
|304.30
|305.10
|—1.70
|Sep
|307.80
|308.20
|305.50
|306.50
|—1.40
|Oct
|308.00
|308.80
|306.30
|307.30
|—1.20
|Dec
|312.10
|312.50
|310.00
|311.00
|—.90
|Jan
|313.50
|313.80
|311.40
|312.50
|—.80
|Mar
|314.40
|314.40
|312.50
|313.50
|—.80
|May
|315.40
|315.40
|314.10
|315.30
|—.50
|Jul
|318.90
|318.90
|316.70
|317.80
|—.30
|Aug
|317.00
|317.30
|317.00
|317.30
|—.30
|Sep
|315.80
|316.10
|315.80
|316.10
|—.10
|Oct
|312.90
|313.70
|312.90
|313.70
|+.10
|Dec
|315.30
|315.80
|315.30
|315.70
|+.10
|Jan
|316.40
|Mar
|315.60
|May
|317.10
|Jul
|319.80
|+.10
|Aug
|319.30
|+.10
|Sep
|317.80
|+.10
|Oct
|317.70
|+.10
|Dec
|320.30
|Jul
|328.30
|Oct
|328.30
|Dec
|331.30
|Est. sales 114,244.
|Mon.’s sales 99,413
|Mon.’s open int 574,254,
|up 7,654
