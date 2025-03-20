CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 565¼ 568 552¼ 557¼ —6¼ Jul 581¼ 584¼ 569½ 573½ —6½ Sep 598¾ 601 586¾ 590 —6¾ Dec 621½ 624 610 613 —7 Mar 640½ 642¼ 629 631½ —7 May 650¼ 650¼ 641¼ 641¼ —7 Jul 642¾ 642¾ 638¼ 638¼ —7 Sep 645¾ —6¾ Dec 662¾ 662¾ 656¾ 656¾ —6¾ Mar 664½ —6½ May 663¾ —6½ Jul 643¾ —6½ Est. sales 108,882. Wed.’s sales 101,892 Wed.’s open int 450,081, up 3,139 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 462 470¼ 462 469 +7 Jul 469¼ 476½ 469¼ 475½ +6¼ Sep 444¾ 448¼ 444¾ 447½ +2¼ Dec 451½ 454¼ 451½ 453 +1½ Mar 464½ 466¾ 464¼ 465¾ +1½ May 472¾ 474¼ 472 473¼ +1¼ Jul 477 477½ 475¾ 477¼ +1¼ Sep 458 458¼ 457 458 — ½ Dec 457¾ 458 456 457 — ½ Mar 467 468 467 467¾ — ¾ May 473½ — ¾ Jul 475¾ — ¾ Sep 456¾ — ¾ Dec 454 455¼ 454 455¼ +¾ Jul 472¼ +¾ Dec 458¼ +¾ Est. sales 437,614. Wed.’s sales 350,007 Wed.’s open int 1,808,634 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 371¾ 378¾ 370½ 378½ +7 Jul 371¾ 377¼ 370½ 376½ +5¼ Sep 369 371 369 371 +5¼ Dec 368 370½ 360 363¼ —6 Mar 366¾ —6 May 372¾ —6 Jul 349 —6 Sep 364¾ —6 Dec 367¼ —6 Mar 370¾ —6 Jul 367¼ —6 Sep 361½ —6 Est. sales 355. Wed.’s sales 401 Wed.’s open int 2,809, up 14 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1009 1014½ 1004 1013 +4¾ Jul 1023 1026¾ 1017 1025¼ +3¾ Aug 1019 1021¾ 1013½ 1020¼ +2¼ Sep 1006½ 1008½ 1000¼ 1006½ +1¼ Nov 1011½ 1013 1004½ 1010¼ +¼ Jan 1023 1025¼ 1017¼ 1022½ — ¼ Mar 1027¼ 1029¾ 1021¾ 1026¾ — ½ May 1034¼ 1036½ 1028¾ 1033¼ — ¾ Jul 1043¾ 1044¼ 1037 1041 —1 Aug 1037¼ — ½ Sep 1020¼ —1 Nov 1018½ 1019½ 1015 1018 —1 Jan 1028¾ —1 Mar 1030 — ¾ May 1035½ — ¾ Jul 1043 — ½ Aug 1041¾ — ½ Sep 1027 —1¼ Nov 1029¾ —1 Jul 1049½ —1 Nov 1026 —1 Est. sales 206,500. Wed.’s sales 217,657 Wed.’s open int 843,716, up 13,279 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.41 42.80 41.57 42.71 +.35 Jul 42.85 43.28 42.08 43.20 +.35 Aug 42.87 43.34 42.18 43.26 +.35 Sep 42.83 43.28 42.18 43.20 +.35 Oct 42.85 43.15 42.10 43.07 +.35 Dec 42.83 43.27 42.25 43.20 +.38 Jan 43.07 43.36 42.43 43.34 +.38 Mar 43.17 43.52 42.63 43.50 +.38 May 42.93 43.71 42.87 43.70 +.38 Jul 43.08 43.88 43.08 43.88 +.38 Aug 43.81 +.38 Sep 43.68 +.38 Oct 43.50 +.39 Dec 43.35 43.58 43.35 43.58 +.39 Jan 43.64 +.39 Mar 43.74 +.39 May 43.77 +.39 Jul 43.83 +.39 Aug 43.67 +.39 Sep 43.59 +.39 Oct 43.68 +.39 Dec 43.42 +.39 Jul 43.31 +.39 Oct 43.30 +.39 Dec 43.04 +.39 Est. sales 120,526. Wed.’s sales 142,392 Wed.’s open int 587,068, up 2,213 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 298.90 300.50 296.20 297.10 —.60 Jul 306.90 308.20 304.00 304.60 —1.10 Aug 308.90 310.00 306.10 306.60 —1.30 Sep 310.10 311.10 307.30 307.70 —1.60 Oct 310.90 311.70 307.90 308.40 —1.60 Dec 314.40 315.30 311.30 312.00 —1.60 Jan 316.00 316.40 312.80 313.40 —1.60 Mar 316.80 317.30 313.70 314.30 —1.70 May 317.10 318.40 315.50 315.80 —1.60 Jul 319.50 319.50 317.80 318.20 —1.60 Aug 317.70 —1.40 Sep 316.00 316.10 316.00 316.10 —1.30 Oct 313.50 —1.20 Dec 316.00 316.00 315.30 315.30 —1.40 Jan 316.00 —1.40 Mar 315.30 —1.40 May 316.80 —1.50 Jul 319.50 —1.40 Aug 319.00 —1.40 Sep 317.50 —1.40 Oct 317.40 —1.40 Dec 320.20 —.40 Jul 328.20 —.40 Oct 328.20 —.40 Dec 331.20 —.40 Est. sales 116,225. Wed.’s sales 143,362 Wed.’s open int 558,047

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.