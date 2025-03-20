CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|565¼
|568
|552¼
|557¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|581¼
|584¼
|569½
|573½
|—6½
|Sep
|598¾
|601
|586¾
|590
|—6¾
|Dec
|621½
|624
|610
|613
|—7
|Mar
|640½
|642¼
|629
|631½
|—7
|May
|650¼
|650¼
|641¼
|641¼
|—7
|Jul
|642¾
|642¾
|638¼
|638¼
|—7
|Sep
|645¾
|—6¾
|Dec
|662¾
|662¾
|656¾
|656¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|664½
|—6½
|May
|663¾
|—6½
|Jul
|643¾
|—6½
|Est. sales 108,882.
|Wed.’s sales 101,892
|Wed.’s open int 450,081,
|up 3,139
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|462
|470¼
|462
|469
|+7
|Jul
|469¼
|476½
|469¼
|475½
|+6¼
|Sep
|444¾
|448¼
|444¾
|447½
|+2¼
|Dec
|451½
|454¼
|451½
|453
|+1½
|Mar
|464½
|466¾
|464¼
|465¾
|+1½
|May
|472¾
|474¼
|472
|473¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|477
|477½
|475¾
|477¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|458
|458¼
|457
|458
|—
|½
|Dec
|457¾
|458
|456
|457
|—
|½
|Mar
|467
|468
|467
|467¾
|—
|¾
|May
|473½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|475¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|456¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|454
|455¼
|454
|455¼
|+¾
|Jul
|472¼
|+¾
|Dec
|458¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 437,614.
|Wed.’s sales 350,007
|Wed.’s open int 1,808,634
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|371¾
|378¾
|370½
|378½
|+7
|Jul
|371¾
|377¼
|370½
|376½
|+5¼
|Sep
|369
|371
|369
|371
|+5¼
|Dec
|368
|370½
|360
|363¼
|—6
|Mar
|366¾
|—6
|May
|372¾
|—6
|Jul
|349
|—6
|Sep
|364¾
|—6
|Dec
|367¼
|—6
|Mar
|370¾
|—6
|Jul
|367¼
|—6
|Sep
|361½
|—6
|Est. sales 355.
|Wed.’s sales 401
|Wed.’s open int 2,809,
|up 14
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1009
|1014½
|1004
|1013
|+4¾
|Jul
|1023
|1026¾
|1017
|1025¼
|+3¾
|Aug
|1019
|1021¾
|1013½
|1020¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|1006½
|1008½
|1000¼
|1006½
|+1¼
|Nov
|1011½
|1013
|1004½
|1010¼
|+¼
|Jan
|1023
|1025¼
|1017¼
|1022½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1027¼
|1029¾
|1021¾
|1026¾
|—
|½
|May
|1034¼
|1036½
|1028¾
|1033¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1043¾
|1044¼
|1037
|1041
|—1
|Aug
|1037¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|1020¼
|—1
|Nov
|1018½
|1019½
|1015
|1018
|—1
|Jan
|1028¾
|—1
|Mar
|1030
|—
|¾
|May
|1035½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1043
|—
|½
|Aug
|1041¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|1027
|—1¼
|Nov
|1029¾
|—1
|Jul
|1049½
|—1
|Nov
|1026
|—1
|Est. sales 206,500.
|Wed.’s sales 217,657
|Wed.’s open int 843,716,
|up 13,279
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.41
|42.80
|41.57
|42.71
|+.35
|Jul
|42.85
|43.28
|42.08
|43.20
|+.35
|Aug
|42.87
|43.34
|42.18
|43.26
|+.35
|Sep
|42.83
|43.28
|42.18
|43.20
|+.35
|Oct
|42.85
|43.15
|42.10
|43.07
|+.35
|Dec
|42.83
|43.27
|42.25
|43.20
|+.38
|Jan
|43.07
|43.36
|42.43
|43.34
|+.38
|Mar
|43.17
|43.52
|42.63
|43.50
|+.38
|May
|42.93
|43.71
|42.87
|43.70
|+.38
|Jul
|43.08
|43.88
|43.08
|43.88
|+.38
|Aug
|43.81
|+.38
|Sep
|43.68
|+.38
|Oct
|43.50
|+.39
|Dec
|43.35
|43.58
|43.35
|43.58
|+.39
|Jan
|43.64
|+.39
|Mar
|43.74
|+.39
|May
|43.77
|+.39
|Jul
|43.83
|+.39
|Aug
|43.67
|+.39
|Sep
|43.59
|+.39
|Oct
|43.68
|+.39
|Dec
|43.42
|+.39
|Jul
|43.31
|+.39
|Oct
|43.30
|+.39
|Dec
|43.04
|+.39
|Est. sales 120,526.
|Wed.’s sales 142,392
|Wed.’s open int 587,068,
|up 2,213
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|298.90
|300.50
|296.20
|297.10
|—.60
|Jul
|306.90
|308.20
|304.00
|304.60
|—1.10
|Aug
|308.90
|310.00
|306.10
|306.60
|—1.30
|Sep
|310.10
|311.10
|307.30
|307.70
|—1.60
|Oct
|310.90
|311.70
|307.90
|308.40
|—1.60
|Dec
|314.40
|315.30
|311.30
|312.00
|—1.60
|Jan
|316.00
|316.40
|312.80
|313.40
|—1.60
|Mar
|316.80
|317.30
|313.70
|314.30
|—1.70
|May
|317.10
|318.40
|315.50
|315.80
|—1.60
|Jul
|319.50
|319.50
|317.80
|318.20
|—1.60
|Aug
|317.70
|—1.40
|Sep
|316.00
|316.10
|316.00
|316.10
|—1.30
|Oct
|313.50
|—1.20
|Dec
|316.00
|316.00
|315.30
|315.30
|—1.40
|Jan
|316.00
|—1.40
|Mar
|315.30
|—1.40
|May
|316.80
|—1.50
|Jul
|319.50
|—1.40
|Aug
|319.00
|—1.40
|Sep
|317.50
|—1.40
|Oct
|317.40
|—1.40
|Dec
|320.20
|—.40
|Jul
|328.20
|—.40
|Oct
|328.20
|—.40
|Dec
|331.20
|—.40
|Est. sales 116,225.
|Wed.’s sales 143,362
|Wed.’s open int 558,047
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.