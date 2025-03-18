CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 568¾ 574¾ 563½ 565 —3½ Jul 585 591 580½ 582 —3 Sep 601 607 597¼ 598¾ —2¾ Dec 625½ 629¼ 620¼ 621¾ —2¼ Mar 642½ 646¾ 638¾ 640 —2 May 650½ 655 648½ 649½ —1¾ Jul 646¾ 650 645 645¾ —2 Sep 652¾ —1¼ Dec 663½ —1 Mar 671 — ½ May 670¼ — ½ Jul 650¼ — ½ Est. sales 105,400. Mon.’s sales 134,967 Mon.’s open int 442,104 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 461 462½ 455¼ 458¾ —2¼ Jul 469¾ 471½ 464½ 468 —2 Sep 448¼ 450¼ 445 447¼ — ½ Dec 454¾ 457 452 454¼ +¼ Mar 467 469 464¾ 466¾ +½ May 474½ 475½ 472¼ 474¼ +¼ Jul 480 480 476¼ 478¼ +½ Sep 461 461 459 459¾ +¾ Dec 458 460¼ 457 459 +1¼ Mar 470¾ 470¾ 468¾ 469¾ +1¼ May 475½ +1¼ Jul 477¾ +1¼ Sep 458¾ +1¼ Dec 458 458 456¾ 456¾ Jul 473¾ Dec 459¾ Est. sales 367,613. Mon.’s sales 350,245 Mon.’s open int 1,826,607 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 369½ 370¾ 364½ 366 —3 Jul 367¾ 367¾ 365 366¼ —2¼ Sep 360¾ —2¼ Dec 360 362½ 360 362½ Mar 366 May 372 Jul 348¼ Sep 364 Dec 366½ Mar 370 Jul 366½ Sep 360¾ Est. sales 377. Mon.’s sales 337 Mon.’s open int 2,840, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1015 1021¾ 1011¼ 1012¾ —2¾ Jul 1029 1035½ 1025¼ 1026½ —2¾ Aug 1026½ 1031¾ 1022½ 1023½ —3 Sep 1013¾ 1018 1010 1010½ —3 Nov 1018¾ 1023¼ 1014¼ 1015½ —3 Jan 1031¾ 1035 1026½ 1027½ —3½ Mar 1037 1038½ 1031¼ 1031½ —4¼ May 1044½ 1045¼ 1038 1038½ —4¼ Jul 1052½ 1053¼ 1045¾ 1046¼ —4¾ Aug 1045 1046 1042¾ 1042¾ —4 Sep 1027¾ 1029 1025¾ 1025¾ —4¼ Nov 1028 1028 1023¼ 1023¼ —4¾ Jan 1037½ 1038 1034¼ 1034¼ —4½ Mar 1035¼ —4½ May 1040¾ —4½ Jul 1048 —4½ Aug 1046¾ —4½ Sep 1032¾ —4¼ Nov 1035¼ —4½ Jul 1055 —4½ Nov 1031½ —4½ Est. sales 172,538. Mon.’s sales 135,293 Mon.’s open int 823,685, up 2,505 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.09 42.88 42.01 42.54 +.44 Jul 42.50 43.30 42.44 42.98 +.46 Aug 42.49 43.29 42.48 42.98 +.45 Sep 42.33 43.16 42.33 42.87 +.43 Oct 42.27 42.99 42.27 42.69 +.41 Dec 42.32 43.07 42.28 42.78 +.39 Jan 42.45 43.19 42.45 42.91 +.39 Mar 42.71 43.34 42.69 43.07 +.38 May 43.20 43.33 43.17 43.28 +.38 Jul 43.42 43.46 43.35 43.46 +.38 Aug 43.34 43.38 43.26 43.38 +.38 Sep 43.11 43.24 43.11 43.24 +.39 Oct 42.94 43.04 42.92 43.04 +.40 Dec 43.26 43.41 43.05 43.12 +.40 Jan 43.18 +.39 Mar 43.28 +.38 May 43.31 +.29 Jul 43.37 +.51 Aug 43.21 +.51 Sep 43.13 +.51 Oct 43.22 +.51 Dec 42.96 +.51 Jul 42.85 +.51 Oct 42.84 +.51 Dec 42.58 +.51 Est. sales 115,573. Mon.’s sales 104,278 Mon.’s open int 579,782, up 4,414 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 304.30 304.70 299.50 299.90 —4.40 Jul 311.30 312.00 307.60 308.10 —3.50 Aug 313.60 314.00 309.90 310.50 —3.10 Sep 314.60 315.10 311.20 311.90 —2.80 Oct 315.50 315.80 312.10 312.70 —2.80 Dec 319.40 319.70 315.80 316.40 —3.00 Jan 320.70 321.10 317.10 317.60 —3.10 Mar 321.90 321.90 317.90 318.40 —3.40 May 322.40 322.40 319.20 319.70 —3.60 Jul 325.70 325.70 321.70 322.10 —3.60 Aug 322.00 322.00 321.50 321.50 —3.50 Sep 319.70 319.80 319.10 319.80 —3.00 Oct 317.20 317.30 316.40 316.80 —2.50 Dec 320.40 320.40 318.30 318.50 —2.00 Jan 319.00 —1.70 Mar 318.40 —1.40 May 319.80 —1.80 Jul 322.50 —1.70 Aug 322.00 —1.70 Sep 320.50 —1.70 Oct 320.40 —1.70 Dec 322.20 —1.70 Jul 330.20 —1.70 Oct 330.20 —1.70 Dec 333.20 —1.70 Est. sales 139,874. Mon.’s sales 92,933 Mon.’s open int 563,212, up 2,987

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.