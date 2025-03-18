CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|568¾
|574¾
|563½
|565
|—3½
|Jul
|585
|591
|580½
|582
|—3
|Sep
|601
|607
|597¼
|598¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|625½
|629¼
|620¼
|621¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|642½
|646¾
|638¾
|640
|—2
|May
|650½
|655
|648½
|649½
|—1¾
|Jul
|646¾
|650
|645
|645¾
|—2
|Sep
|652¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|663½
|—1
|Mar
|671
|—
|½
|May
|670¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|650¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 105,400.
|Mon.’s sales 134,967
|Mon.’s open int 442,104
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|461
|462½
|455¼
|458¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|469¾
|471½
|464½
|468
|—2
|Sep
|448¼
|450¼
|445
|447¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|454¾
|457
|452
|454¼
|+¼
|Mar
|467
|469
|464¾
|466¾
|+½
|May
|474½
|475½
|472¼
|474¼
|+¼
|Jul
|480
|480
|476¼
|478¼
|+½
|Sep
|461
|461
|459
|459¾
|+¾
|Dec
|458
|460¼
|457
|459
|+1¼
|Mar
|470¾
|470¾
|468¾
|469¾
|+1¼
|May
|475½
|+1¼
|Jul
|477¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|458¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|458
|458
|456¾
|456¾
|Jul
|473¾
|Dec
|459¾
|Est. sales 367,613.
|Mon.’s sales 350,245
|Mon.’s open int 1,826,607
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|369½
|370¾
|364½
|366
|—3
|Jul
|367¾
|367¾
|365
|366¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|360¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|360
|362½
|360
|362½
|Mar
|366
|May
|372
|Jul
|348¼
|Sep
|364
|Dec
|366½
|Mar
|370
|Jul
|366½
|Sep
|360¾
|Est. sales 377.
|Mon.’s sales 337
|Mon.’s open int 2,840,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1015
|1021¾
|1011¼
|1012¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|1029
|1035½
|1025¼
|1026½
|—2¾
|Aug
|1026½
|1031¾
|1022½
|1023½
|—3
|Sep
|1013¾
|1018
|1010
|1010½
|—3
|Nov
|1018¾
|1023¼
|1014¼
|1015½
|—3
|Jan
|1031¾
|1035
|1026½
|1027½
|—3½
|Mar
|1037
|1038½
|1031¼
|1031½
|—4¼
|May
|1044½
|1045¼
|1038
|1038½
|—4¼
|Jul
|1052½
|1053¼
|1045¾
|1046¼
|—4¾
|Aug
|1045
|1046
|1042¾
|1042¾
|—4
|Sep
|1027¾
|1029
|1025¾
|1025¾
|—4¼
|Nov
|1028
|1028
|1023¼
|1023¼
|—4¾
|Jan
|1037½
|1038
|1034¼
|1034¼
|—4½
|Mar
|1035¼
|—4½
|May
|1040¾
|—4½
|Jul
|1048
|—4½
|Aug
|1046¾
|—4½
|Sep
|1032¾
|—4¼
|Nov
|1035¼
|—4½
|Jul
|1055
|—4½
|Nov
|1031½
|—4½
|Est. sales 172,538.
|Mon.’s sales 135,293
|Mon.’s open int 823,685,
|up 2,505
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.09
|42.88
|42.01
|42.54
|+.44
|Jul
|42.50
|43.30
|42.44
|42.98
|+.46
|Aug
|42.49
|43.29
|42.48
|42.98
|+.45
|Sep
|42.33
|43.16
|42.33
|42.87
|+.43
|Oct
|42.27
|42.99
|42.27
|42.69
|+.41
|Dec
|42.32
|43.07
|42.28
|42.78
|+.39
|Jan
|42.45
|43.19
|42.45
|42.91
|+.39
|Mar
|42.71
|43.34
|42.69
|43.07
|+.38
|May
|43.20
|43.33
|43.17
|43.28
|+.38
|Jul
|43.42
|43.46
|43.35
|43.46
|+.38
|Aug
|43.34
|43.38
|43.26
|43.38
|+.38
|Sep
|43.11
|43.24
|43.11
|43.24
|+.39
|Oct
|42.94
|43.04
|42.92
|43.04
|+.40
|Dec
|43.26
|43.41
|43.05
|43.12
|+.40
|Jan
|43.18
|+.39
|Mar
|43.28
|+.38
|May
|43.31
|+.29
|Jul
|43.37
|+.51
|Aug
|43.21
|+.51
|Sep
|43.13
|+.51
|Oct
|43.22
|+.51
|Dec
|42.96
|+.51
|Jul
|42.85
|+.51
|Oct
|42.84
|+.51
|Dec
|42.58
|+.51
|Est. sales 115,573.
|Mon.’s sales 104,278
|Mon.’s open int 579,782,
|up 4,414
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|304.30
|304.70
|299.50
|299.90
|—4.40
|Jul
|311.30
|312.00
|307.60
|308.10
|—3.50
|Aug
|313.60
|314.00
|309.90
|310.50
|—3.10
|Sep
|314.60
|315.10
|311.20
|311.90
|—2.80
|Oct
|315.50
|315.80
|312.10
|312.70
|—2.80
|Dec
|319.40
|319.70
|315.80
|316.40
|—3.00
|Jan
|320.70
|321.10
|317.10
|317.60
|—3.10
|Mar
|321.90
|321.90
|317.90
|318.40
|—3.40
|May
|322.40
|322.40
|319.20
|319.70
|—3.60
|Jul
|325.70
|325.70
|321.70
|322.10
|—3.60
|Aug
|322.00
|322.00
|321.50
|321.50
|—3.50
|Sep
|319.70
|319.80
|319.10
|319.80
|—3.00
|Oct
|317.20
|317.30
|316.40
|316.80
|—2.50
|Dec
|320.40
|320.40
|318.30
|318.50
|—2.00
|Jan
|319.00
|—1.70
|Mar
|318.40
|—1.40
|May
|319.80
|—1.80
|Jul
|322.50
|—1.70
|Aug
|322.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|320.50
|—1.70
|Oct
|320.40
|—1.70
|Dec
|322.20
|—1.70
|Jul
|330.20
|—1.70
|Oct
|330.20
|—1.70
|Dec
|333.20
|—1.70
|Est. sales 139,874.
|Mon.’s sales 92,933
|Mon.’s open int 563,212,
|up 2,987
