CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|549
|551¼
|547¼
|547¼
|+8½
|May
|555¾
|566¾
|554¾
|562½
|+8½
|Jul
|570¾
|581½
|570½
|578¼
|+8¾
|Sep
|587¾
|597½
|587½
|594¾
|+8½
|Dec
|611¼
|619¾
|610½
|617¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|630
|637½
|628¾
|635
|+8
|May
|639½
|646¼
|639½
|644¼
|+7½
|Jul
|643
|644¼
|640¼
|641¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|647¾
|+5½
|Dec
|658¾
|+5½
|Mar
|666
|+5¼
|May
|665¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|645¼
|+5¼
|Est. sales 132,691.
|Wed.’s sales 123,890
|Wed.’s open int 443,943,
|up 6,633
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|450
|459¼
|450
|453½
|+4¾
|May
|461½
|470
|459½
|465¼
|+4½
|Jul
|467½
|476½
|466¼
|472¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|442¾
|448½
|442
|446½
|+4
|Dec
|448½
|454
|448¼
|452¼
|+4
|Mar
|460½
|466
|460½
|464¼
|+3¾
|May
|468¼
|473¼
|468¼
|471¾
|+4
|Jul
|471
|476¾
|471
|475¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|454½
|456¾
|454½
|456½
|+2¾
|Dec
|453
|456
|453
|455¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|464
|466
|464
|466
|+2¾
|May
|471¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|474
|+2¾
|Sep
|455
|+2¾
|Dec
|454¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|471¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|457¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 383,727.
|Wed.’s sales 493,701
|Wed.’s open int 1,845,738,
|up 15,803
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|359½
|+2¼
|May
|367¼
|372¾
|366
|370½
|+2¼
|Jul
|369
|372
|367
|371¼
|+3
|Sep
|362¼
|+3
|Dec
|359¼
|+3
|Mar
|362¾
|+3
|May
|368¾
|+3
|Jul
|345
|+3
|Sep
|360¾
|+3
|Dec
|363¼
|+3
|Jul
|363¼
|+3
|Sep
|357½
|+3
|Est. sales 348.
|Wed.’s sales 262
|Wed.’s open int 2,921,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|999¼
|999¼
|996¾
|996¾
|+9¼
|May
|1002
|1018
|999½
|1010¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|1016½
|1031¾
|1014¼
|1025
|+9½
|Aug
|1014¼
|1029¼
|1013
|1021¾
|+8
|Sep
|1003¾
|1015½
|1000¾
|1007½
|+6
|Nov
|1007¼
|1019½
|1005½
|1011¾
|+5¼
|Jan
|1020¼
|1031¼
|1018¼
|1024
|+5
|Mar
|1024
|1034½
|1024
|1027½
|+4
|May
|1029¼
|1040¼
|1029¼
|1034
|+3½
|Jul
|1038½
|1047
|1038¼
|1041
|+2¾
|Aug
|1035¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|1018
|1018
|1016¼
|1016¼
|+3
|Nov
|1014¾
|1018
|1012
|1014
|+3½
|Jan
|1024¼
|+3½
|Mar
|1025¾
|+3½
|May
|1031
|+3¼
|Jul
|1038¾
|+3¾
|Aug
|1037½
|+3¾
|Sep
|1023
|+3¼
|Nov
|1026
|+3½
|Jul
|1045¾
|+3½
|Nov
|1022¼
|+3½
|Est. sales 207,605.
|Wed.’s sales 243,518
|Wed.’s open int 814,229,
|up 3,855
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|41.08
|41.42
|40.78
|40.78
|—.40
|May
|41.75
|41.96
|41.08
|41.28
|—.40
|Jul
|42.24
|42.41
|41.54
|41.74
|—.41
|Aug
|42.25
|42.40
|41.58
|41.76
|—.41
|Sep
|42.22
|42.31
|41.55
|41.72
|—.40
|Oct
|42.12
|42.18
|41.45
|41.59
|—.39
|Dec
|42.22
|42.29
|41.58
|41.74
|—.37
|Jan
|42.27
|42.40
|41.78
|41.90
|—.35
|Mar
|42.51
|42.55
|41.95
|42.12
|—.30
|May
|42.73
|42.81
|42.20
|42.36
|—.29
|Jul
|42.94
|42.96
|42.49
|42.58
|—.29
|Aug
|42.93
|42.94
|42.45
|42.55
|—.29
|Sep
|42.42
|42.56
|42.38
|42.45
|—.29
|Oct
|42.20
|42.60
|42.20
|42.29
|—.28
|Dec
|42.37
|42.57
|42.37
|42.38
|—.28
|Jan
|42.56
|42.61
|42.45
|42.45
|—.27
|Mar
|42.56
|—.27
|May
|42.68
|—.27
|Jul
|42.51
|—.27
|Aug
|42.35
|—.27
|Sep
|42.27
|—.27
|Oct
|42.36
|—.27
|Dec
|42.10
|—.27
|Jul
|41.99
|—.27
|Oct
|41.98
|—.27
|Dec
|41.72
|—.27
|Est. sales 131,582.
|Wed.’s sales 127,514
|Wed.’s open int 571,308,
|up 4,801
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|293.60
|302.00
|293.60
|300.30
|+7.90
|May
|300.30
|309.80
|300.00
|307.10
|+6.90
|Jul
|307.20
|316.20
|307.00
|313.90
|+6.70
|Aug
|309.00
|317.50
|308.90
|315.40
|+6.40
|Sep
|310.30
|318.30
|310.20
|316.30
|+6.00
|Oct
|311.40
|318.60
|311.20
|317.00
|+5.80
|Dec
|315.20
|322.40
|315.10
|320.80
|+5.60
|Jan
|316.90
|323.50
|316.90
|322.20
|+5.30
|Mar
|318.70
|324.30
|318.70
|323.40
|+5.10
|May
|320.70
|325.90
|320.70
|325.10
|+5.00
|Jul
|325.30
|327.50
|325.30
|327.50
|+4.80
|Aug
|326.60
|327.50
|326.00
|327.20
|+4.70
|Sep
|326.10
|326.50
|325.00
|326.20
|+4.70
|Oct
|324.10
|+4.60
|Dec
|325.90
|+4.50
|Jan
|326.50
|+4.30
|Mar
|326.00
|+3.60
|May
|327.70
|+3.80
|Jul
|330.00
|+4.50
|Aug
|329.50
|+4.50
|Sep
|328.00
|+4.50
|Oct
|328.00
|+4.50
|Dec
|329.80
|+4.50
|Jul
|337.80
|+4.50
|Oct
|337.80
|+4.50
|Dec
|340.80
|+4.50
|Est. sales 198,974.
|Wed.’s sales 123,878
|Wed.’s open int 561,673,
|up 6,356
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.