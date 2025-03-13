CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 549 551¼ 547¼ 547¼ +8½ May 555¾ 566¾ 554¾ 562½ +8½ Jul 570¾ 581½ 570½ 578¼ +8¾ Sep 587¾ 597½ 587½ 594¾ +8½ Dec 611¼ 619¾ 610½ 617¼ +8¼ Mar 630 637½ 628¾ 635 +8 May 639½ 646¼ 639½ 644¼ +7½ Jul 643 644¼ 640¼ 641¼ +5¾ Sep 647¾ +5½ Dec 658¾ +5½ Mar 666 +5¼ May 665¼ +5¼ Jul 645¼ +5¼ Est. sales 132,691. Wed.’s sales 123,890 Wed.’s open int 443,943, up 6,633 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 450 459¼ 450 453½ +4¾ May 461½ 470 459½ 465¼ +4½ Jul 467½ 476½ 466¼ 472¼ +4¾ Sep 442¾ 448½ 442 446½ +4 Dec 448½ 454 448¼ 452¼ +4 Mar 460½ 466 460½ 464¼ +3¾ May 468¼ 473¼ 468¼ 471¾ +4 Jul 471 476¾ 471 475¼ +3¾ Sep 454½ 456¾ 454½ 456½ +2¾ Dec 453 456 453 455¼ +2¾ Mar 464 466 464 466 +2¾ May 471¾ +2¾ Jul 474 +2¾ Sep 455 +2¾ Dec 454¾ +2¾ Jul 471¾ +2¾ Dec 457¾ +2¾ Est. sales 383,727. Wed.’s sales 493,701 Wed.’s open int 1,845,738, up 15,803 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 359½ +2¼ May 367¼ 372¾ 366 370½ +2¼ Jul 369 372 367 371¼ +3 Sep 362¼ +3 Dec 359¼ +3 Mar 362¾ +3 May 368¾ +3 Jul 345 +3 Sep 360¾ +3 Dec 363¼ +3 Jul 363¼ +3 Sep 357½ +3 Est. sales 348. Wed.’s sales 262 Wed.’s open int 2,921, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 999¼ 999¼ 996¾ 996¾ +9¼ May 1002 1018 999½ 1010¾ +10¼ Jul 1016½ 1031¾ 1014¼ 1025 +9½ Aug 1014¼ 1029¼ 1013 1021¾ +8 Sep 1003¾ 1015½ 1000¾ 1007½ +6 Nov 1007¼ 1019½ 1005½ 1011¾ +5¼ Jan 1020¼ 1031¼ 1018¼ 1024 +5 Mar 1024 1034½ 1024 1027½ +4 May 1029¼ 1040¼ 1029¼ 1034 +3½ Jul 1038½ 1047 1038¼ 1041 +2¾ Aug 1035¼ +2¼ Sep 1018 1018 1016¼ 1016¼ +3 Nov 1014¾ 1018 1012 1014 +3½ Jan 1024¼ +3½ Mar 1025¾ +3½ May 1031 +3¼ Jul 1038¾ +3¾ Aug 1037½ +3¾ Sep 1023 +3¼ Nov 1026 +3½ Jul 1045¾ +3½ Nov 1022¼ +3½ Est. sales 207,605. Wed.’s sales 243,518 Wed.’s open int 814,229, up 3,855 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 41.08 41.42 40.78 40.78 —.40 May 41.75 41.96 41.08 41.28 —.40 Jul 42.24 42.41 41.54 41.74 —.41 Aug 42.25 42.40 41.58 41.76 —.41 Sep 42.22 42.31 41.55 41.72 —.40 Oct 42.12 42.18 41.45 41.59 —.39 Dec 42.22 42.29 41.58 41.74 —.37 Jan 42.27 42.40 41.78 41.90 —.35 Mar 42.51 42.55 41.95 42.12 —.30 May 42.73 42.81 42.20 42.36 —.29 Jul 42.94 42.96 42.49 42.58 —.29 Aug 42.93 42.94 42.45 42.55 —.29 Sep 42.42 42.56 42.38 42.45 —.29 Oct 42.20 42.60 42.20 42.29 —.28 Dec 42.37 42.57 42.37 42.38 —.28 Jan 42.56 42.61 42.45 42.45 —.27 Mar 42.56 —.27 May 42.68 —.27 Jul 42.51 —.27 Aug 42.35 —.27 Sep 42.27 —.27 Oct 42.36 —.27 Dec 42.10 —.27 Jul 41.99 —.27 Oct 41.98 —.27 Dec 41.72 —.27 Est. sales 131,582. Wed.’s sales 127,514 Wed.’s open int 571,308, up 4,801 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 293.60 302.00 293.60 300.30 +7.90 May 300.30 309.80 300.00 307.10 +6.90 Jul 307.20 316.20 307.00 313.90 +6.70 Aug 309.00 317.50 308.90 315.40 +6.40 Sep 310.30 318.30 310.20 316.30 +6.00 Oct 311.40 318.60 311.20 317.00 +5.80 Dec 315.20 322.40 315.10 320.80 +5.60 Jan 316.90 323.50 316.90 322.20 +5.30 Mar 318.70 324.30 318.70 323.40 +5.10 May 320.70 325.90 320.70 325.10 +5.00 Jul 325.30 327.50 325.30 327.50 +4.80 Aug 326.60 327.50 326.00 327.20 +4.70 Sep 326.10 326.50 325.00 326.20 +4.70 Oct 324.10 +4.60 Dec 325.90 +4.50 Jan 326.50 +4.30 Mar 326.00 +3.60 May 327.70 +3.80 Jul 330.00 +4.50 Aug 329.50 +4.50 Sep 328.00 +4.50 Oct 328.00 +4.50 Dec 329.80 +4.50 Jul 337.80 +4.50 Oct 337.80 +4.50 Dec 340.80 +4.50 Est. sales 198,974. Wed.’s sales 123,878 Wed.’s open int 561,673, up 6,356

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.