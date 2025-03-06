CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 537 +6¼ May 550¼ 562 544¾ 554 +5¾ Jul 564 574¾ 558½ 568 +6 Sep 580½ 590¼ 574¾ 584 +6 Dec 601¾ 611 596¼ 605½ +6¼ Mar 619½ 627¼ 613½ 622¼ +5¾ May 628½ 634½ 623¼ 630¾ +5½ Jul 625¼ 627¾ 623 627 +4 Sep 633½ +3¼ Dec 636 644 636 644 +2¾ Mar 651 +2 May 652¼ +3 Jul 632¼ +3 Est. sales 138,419. Wed.’s sales 147,843 Wed.’s open int 437,644, up 9,945 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 443½ 452¾ 439¾ 449½ +9¼ May 457 473½ 452¾ 464 +8¼ Jul 464¼ 479¾ 459½ 470¾ +7½ Sep 442 451¼ 437¼ 445¾ +4¾ Dec 448¼ 455½ 442¾ 451 +4¼ Mar 463 467¼ 455½ 463 +4 May 469¼ 473¾ 463¼ 470¼ +3¾ Jul 473¼ 477½ 466¾ 473¾ +3½ Sep 454 458¼ 451¼ 455¼ +2¼ Dec 453 458 449¾ 454 +2 Mar 464¾ 464¾ 464½ 464½ +1¾ May 470¼ +1¾ Jul 472½ +1¾ Sep 453 453½ 453 453½ +1¾ Dec 453 +¼ Jul 470 +¼ Dec 456 +¼ Est. sales 616,403. Wed.’s sales 524,903 Wed.’s open int 1,835,797 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 366¼ —3¾ May 380¼ 384¼ 371¾ 377¼ —3¾ Jul 378½ 382 372 377¼ —4¼ Sep 373 —4¼ Dec 366¾ —4¼ Mar 370¼ —4¼ May 376¼ —4¼ Jul 352½ —4¼ Sep 368¼ —4¼ Dec 370¾ —4¼ Jul 370¾ —4¼ Sep 365 —4¼ Est. sales 483. Wed.’s sales 885 Wed.’s open int 3,150 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 999 1019¼ 999 1014 +16¼ May 1015½ 1036½ 1013¾ 1027¼ +15½ Jul 1028 1047¼ 1026½ 1039½ +14½ Aug 1025 1041¼ 1022 1034¼ +13¼ Sep 1010¾ 1024¾ 1006½ 1018¼ +11½ Nov 1013 1027 1009¼ 1020¾ +11¼ Jan 1024¼ 1038 1020½ 1031¾ +10¾ Mar 1030¾ 1040¼ 1023¾ 1034¾ +10¾ May 1034 1045½ 1029¼ 1040¼ +10¼ Jul 1043¼ 1051 1037¼ 1047¾ +10 Aug 1042¼ +9½ Sep 1022½ +6¾ Nov 1019¼ 1025 1015½ 1020 +6¼ Jan 1030 +6¼ Mar 1031½ +6¼ May 1036¾ +6 Jul 1043¾ +6¼ Aug 1042½ +6¼ Sep 1029¾ +7 Nov 1032¼ +7 Jul 1052 +7 Nov 1028½ +7 Est. sales 337,285. Wed.’s sales 288,127 Wed.’s open int 819,940, up 6,523 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 42.96 43.01 42.41 42.60 +.16 May 43.12 43.59 42.91 43.17 +.18 Jul 43.52 44.03 43.37 43.63 +.20 Aug 43.50 43.96 43.32 43.55 +.17 Sep 43.40 43.77 43.16 43.38 +.17 Oct 43.13 43.48 42.91 43.13 +.16 Dec 43.04 43.50 42.93 43.15 +.17 Jan 43.27 43.55 43.01 43.22 +.16 Mar 43.35 43.61 43.13 43.33 +.15 May 43.78 43.78 43.48 43.52 +.15 Jul 43.57 43.71 43.53 43.71 +.14 Aug 43.67 +.15 Sep 43.56 +.14 Oct 43.38 +.14 Dec 43.36 43.51 43.34 43.46 +.12 Jan 43.51 +.12 Mar 43.61 +.11 May 43.73 +.11 Jul 43.56 +.12 Aug 43.40 +.12 Sep 43.32 +.12 Oct 43.41 +.12 Dec 43.15 +.12 Jul 43.04 +.12 Oct 43.03 +.12 Dec 42.77 +.12 Est. sales 131,129. Wed.’s sales 141,015 Wed.’s open int 560,722, up 369 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 295.40 299.30 294.70 297.10 +4.10 May 300.50 307.60 300.50 304.90 +5.10 Jul 307.80 314.00 307.60 311.40 +4.50 Aug 310.90 315.60 309.30 312.90 +4.00 Sep 311.40 316.30 310.20 313.70 +3.60 Oct 312.00 316.60 310.70 314.20 +3.30 Dec 315.60 320.20 314.20 317.70 +3.40 Jan 317.50 321.20 315.60 319.00 +3.40 Mar 317.50 322.00 316.70 320.10 +3.30 May 320.70 323.10 319.30 321.80 +3.10 Jul 320.40 327.00 320.40 324.50 +3.00 Aug 326.80 326.80 324.10 324.10 +2.80 Sep 318.90 326.80 318.90 322.90 +2.50 Oct 320.50 +2.20 Dec 322.50 +2.00 Jan 323.30 +2.00 Mar 323.50 +2.00 May 325.00 +2.00 Jul 326.80 +2.00 Aug 326.30 +2.00 Sep 324.80 +2.00 Oct 324.80 +2.00 Dec 326.60 +2.00 Jul 334.60 +2.00 Oct 334.60 +2.00 Dec 337.60 +2.00 Est. sales 165,038. Wed.’s sales 142,374 Wed.’s open int 557,057, up 1,724

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.