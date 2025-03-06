CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|537
|+6¼
|May
|550¼
|562
|544¾
|554
|+5¾
|Jul
|564
|574¾
|558½
|568
|+6
|Sep
|580½
|590¼
|574¾
|584
|+6
|Dec
|601¾
|611
|596¼
|605½
|+6¼
|Mar
|619½
|627¼
|613½
|622¼
|+5¾
|May
|628½
|634½
|623¼
|630¾
|+5½
|Jul
|625¼
|627¾
|623
|627
|+4
|Sep
|633½
|+3¼
|Dec
|636
|644
|636
|644
|+2¾
|Mar
|651
|+2
|May
|652¼
|+3
|Jul
|632¼
|+3
|Est. sales 138,419.
|Wed.’s sales 147,843
|Wed.’s open int 437,644,
|up 9,945
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|443½
|452¾
|439¾
|449½
|+9¼
|May
|457
|473½
|452¾
|464
|+8¼
|Jul
|464¼
|479¾
|459½
|470¾
|+7½
|Sep
|442
|451¼
|437¼
|445¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|448¼
|455½
|442¾
|451
|+4¼
|Mar
|463
|467¼
|455½
|463
|+4
|May
|469¼
|473¾
|463¼
|470¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|473¼
|477½
|466¾
|473¾
|+3½
|Sep
|454
|458¼
|451¼
|455¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|453
|458
|449¾
|454
|+2
|Mar
|464¾
|464¾
|464½
|464½
|+1¾
|May
|470¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|472½
|+1¾
|Sep
|453
|453½
|453
|453½
|+1¾
|Dec
|453
|+¼
|Jul
|470
|+¼
|Dec
|456
|+¼
|Est. sales 616,403.
|Wed.’s sales 524,903
|Wed.’s open int 1,835,797
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|366¼
|—3¾
|May
|380¼
|384¼
|371¾
|377¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|378½
|382
|372
|377¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|373
|—4¼
|Dec
|366¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|370¼
|—4¼
|May
|376¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|352½
|—4¼
|Sep
|368¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|370¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|370¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|365
|—4¼
|Est. sales 483.
|Wed.’s sales 885
|Wed.’s open int 3,150
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|999
|1019¼
|999
|1014
|+16¼
|May
|1015½
|1036½
|1013¾
|1027¼
|+15½
|Jul
|1028
|1047¼
|1026½
|1039½
|+14½
|Aug
|1025
|1041¼
|1022
|1034¼
|+13¼
|Sep
|1010¾
|1024¾
|1006½
|1018¼
|+11½
|Nov
|1013
|1027
|1009¼
|1020¾
|+11¼
|Jan
|1024¼
|1038
|1020½
|1031¾
|+10¾
|Mar
|1030¾
|1040¼
|1023¾
|1034¾
|+10¾
|May
|1034
|1045½
|1029¼
|1040¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|1043¼
|1051
|1037¼
|1047¾
|+10
|Aug
|1042¼
|+9½
|Sep
|1022½
|+6¾
|Nov
|1019¼
|1025
|1015½
|1020
|+6¼
|Jan
|1030
|+6¼
|Mar
|1031½
|+6¼
|May
|1036¾
|+6
|Jul
|1043¾
|+6¼
|Aug
|1042½
|+6¼
|Sep
|1029¾
|+7
|Nov
|1032¼
|+7
|Jul
|1052
|+7
|Nov
|1028½
|+7
|Est. sales 337,285.
|Wed.’s sales 288,127
|Wed.’s open int 819,940,
|up 6,523
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|42.96
|43.01
|42.41
|42.60
|+.16
|May
|43.12
|43.59
|42.91
|43.17
|+.18
|Jul
|43.52
|44.03
|43.37
|43.63
|+.20
|Aug
|43.50
|43.96
|43.32
|43.55
|+.17
|Sep
|43.40
|43.77
|43.16
|43.38
|+.17
|Oct
|43.13
|43.48
|42.91
|43.13
|+.16
|Dec
|43.04
|43.50
|42.93
|43.15
|+.17
|Jan
|43.27
|43.55
|43.01
|43.22
|+.16
|Mar
|43.35
|43.61
|43.13
|43.33
|+.15
|May
|43.78
|43.78
|43.48
|43.52
|+.15
|Jul
|43.57
|43.71
|43.53
|43.71
|+.14
|Aug
|43.67
|+.15
|Sep
|43.56
|+.14
|Oct
|43.38
|+.14
|Dec
|43.36
|43.51
|43.34
|43.46
|+.12
|Jan
|43.51
|+.12
|Mar
|43.61
|+.11
|May
|43.73
|+.11
|Jul
|43.56
|+.12
|Aug
|43.40
|+.12
|Sep
|43.32
|+.12
|Oct
|43.41
|+.12
|Dec
|43.15
|+.12
|Jul
|43.04
|+.12
|Oct
|43.03
|+.12
|Dec
|42.77
|+.12
|Est. sales 131,129.
|Wed.’s sales 141,015
|Wed.’s open int 560,722,
|up 369
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|295.40
|299.30
|294.70
|297.10
|+4.10
|May
|300.50
|307.60
|300.50
|304.90
|+5.10
|Jul
|307.80
|314.00
|307.60
|311.40
|+4.50
|Aug
|310.90
|315.60
|309.30
|312.90
|+4.00
|Sep
|311.40
|316.30
|310.20
|313.70
|+3.60
|Oct
|312.00
|316.60
|310.70
|314.20
|+3.30
|Dec
|315.60
|320.20
|314.20
|317.70
|+3.40
|Jan
|317.50
|321.20
|315.60
|319.00
|+3.40
|Mar
|317.50
|322.00
|316.70
|320.10
|+3.30
|May
|320.70
|323.10
|319.30
|321.80
|+3.10
|Jul
|320.40
|327.00
|320.40
|324.50
|+3.00
|Aug
|326.80
|326.80
|324.10
|324.10
|+2.80
|Sep
|318.90
|326.80
|318.90
|322.90
|+2.50
|Oct
|320.50
|+2.20
|Dec
|322.50
|+2.00
|Jan
|323.30
|+2.00
|Mar
|323.50
|+2.00
|May
|325.00
|+2.00
|Jul
|326.80
|+2.00
|Aug
|326.30
|+2.00
|Sep
|324.80
|+2.00
|Oct
|324.80
|+2.00
|Dec
|326.60
|+2.00
|Jul
|334.60
|+2.00
|Oct
|334.60
|+2.00
|Dec
|337.60
|+2.00
|Est. sales 165,038.
|Wed.’s sales 142,374
|Wed.’s open int 557,057,
|up 1,724
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.