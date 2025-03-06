Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 6, 2025, 3:25 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 537 +6¼
May 550¼ 562 544¾ 554 +5¾
Jul 564 574¾ 558½ 568 +6
Sep 580½ 590¼ 574¾ 584 +6
Dec 601¾ 611 596¼ 605½ +6¼
Mar 619½ 627¼ 613½ 622¼ +5¾
May 628½ 634½ 623¼ 630¾ +5½
Jul 625¼ 627¾ 623 627 +4
Sep 633½ +3¼
Dec 636 644 636 644 +2¾
Mar 651 +2
May 652¼ +3
Jul 632¼ +3
Est. sales 138,419. Wed.’s sales 147,843
Wed.’s open int 437,644, up 9,945
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 443½ 452¾ 439¾ 449½ +9¼
May 457 473½ 452¾ 464 +8¼
Jul 464¼ 479¾ 459½ 470¾ +7½
Sep 442 451¼ 437¼ 445¾ +4¾
Dec 448¼ 455½ 442¾ 451 +4¼
Mar 463 467¼ 455½ 463 +4
May 469¼ 473¾ 463¼ 470¼ +3¾
Jul 473¼ 477½ 466¾ 473¾ +3½
Sep 454 458¼ 451¼ 455¼ +2¼
Dec 453 458 449¾ 454 +2
Mar 464¾ 464¾ 464½ 464½ +1¾
May 470¼ +1¾
Jul 472½ +1¾
Sep 453 453½ 453 453½ +1¾
Dec 453
Jul 470
Dec 456
Est. sales 616,403. Wed.’s sales 524,903
Wed.’s open int 1,835,797
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 366¼ —3¾
May 380¼ 384¼ 371¾ 377¼ —3¾
Jul 378½ 382 372 377¼ —4¼
Sep 373 —4¼
Dec 366¾ —4¼
Mar 370¼ —4¼
May 376¼ —4¼
Jul 352½ —4¼
Sep 368¼ —4¼
Dec 370¾ —4¼
Jul 370¾ —4¼
Sep 365 —4¼
Est. sales 483. Wed.’s sales 885
Wed.’s open int 3,150
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 999 1019¼ 999 1014 +16¼
May 1015½ 1036½ 1013¾ 1027¼ +15½
Jul 1028 1047¼ 1026½ 1039½ +14½
Aug 1025 1041¼ 1022 1034¼ +13¼
Sep 1010¾ 1024¾ 1006½ 1018¼ +11½
Nov 1013 1027 1009¼ 1020¾ +11¼
Jan 1024¼ 1038 1020½ 1031¾ +10¾
Mar 1030¾ 1040¼ 1023¾ 1034¾ +10¾
May 1034 1045½ 1029¼ 1040¼ +10¼
Jul 1043¼ 1051 1037¼ 1047¾ +10
Aug 1042¼ +9½
Sep 1022½ +6¾
Nov 1019¼ 1025 1015½ 1020 +6¼
Jan 1030 +6¼
Mar 1031½ +6¼
May 1036¾ +6
Jul 1043¾ +6¼
Aug 1042½ +6¼
Sep 1029¾ +7
Nov 1032¼ +7
Jul 1052 +7
Nov 1028½ +7
Est. sales 337,285. Wed.’s sales 288,127
Wed.’s open int 819,940, up 6,523
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 42.96 43.01 42.41 42.60 +.16
May 43.12 43.59 42.91 43.17 +.18
Jul 43.52 44.03 43.37 43.63 +.20
Aug 43.50 43.96 43.32 43.55 +.17
Sep 43.40 43.77 43.16 43.38 +.17
Oct 43.13 43.48 42.91 43.13 +.16
Dec 43.04 43.50 42.93 43.15 +.17
Jan 43.27 43.55 43.01 43.22 +.16
Mar 43.35 43.61 43.13 43.33 +.15
May 43.78 43.78 43.48 43.52 +.15
Jul 43.57 43.71 43.53 43.71 +.14
Aug 43.67 +.15
Sep 43.56 +.14
Oct 43.38 +.14
Dec 43.36 43.51 43.34 43.46 +.12
Jan 43.51 +.12
Mar 43.61 +.11
May 43.73 +.11
Jul 43.56 +.12
Aug 43.40 +.12
Sep 43.32 +.12
Oct 43.41 +.12
Dec 43.15 +.12
Jul 43.04 +.12
Oct 43.03 +.12
Dec 42.77 +.12
Est. sales 131,129. Wed.’s sales 141,015
Wed.’s open int 560,722, up 369
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 295.40 299.30 294.70 297.10 +4.10
May 300.50 307.60 300.50 304.90 +5.10
Jul 307.80 314.00 307.60 311.40 +4.50
Aug 310.90 315.60 309.30 312.90 +4.00
Sep 311.40 316.30 310.20 313.70 +3.60
Oct 312.00 316.60 310.70 314.20 +3.30
Dec 315.60 320.20 314.20 317.70 +3.40
Jan 317.50 321.20 315.60 319.00 +3.40
Mar 317.50 322.00 316.70 320.10 +3.30
May 320.70 323.10 319.30 321.80 +3.10
Jul 320.40 327.00 320.40 324.50 +3.00
Aug 326.80 326.80 324.10 324.10 +2.80
Sep 318.90 326.80 318.90 322.90 +2.50
Oct 320.50 +2.20
Dec 322.50 +2.00
Jan 323.30 +2.00
Mar 323.50 +2.00
May 325.00 +2.00
Jul 326.80 +2.00
Aug 326.30 +2.00
Sep 324.80 +2.00
Oct 324.80 +2.00
Dec 326.60 +2.00
Jul 334.60 +2.00
Oct 334.60 +2.00
Dec 337.60 +2.00
Est. sales 165,038. Wed.’s sales 142,374
Wed.’s open int 557,057, up 1,724

