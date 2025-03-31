ClearOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.4 million.

