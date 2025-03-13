Citizens: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.6 million in its…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $67.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.9 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $247.6 million.

