Citi Trends: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $1.71. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $211.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.2 million, or $5.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $753.1 million.

