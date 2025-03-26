Cintas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $463.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.13.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $4.36 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.28 billion to $10.31 billion.

