Ciena: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $44.6 million.…

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $44.6 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.