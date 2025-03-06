Cidara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $5.37. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $5.38 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $169.8 million, or $26.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDTX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.