ChromaDex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8.6 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $99.6 million.

ChromaDex shares have increased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.60, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDXC

