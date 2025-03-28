China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jingzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $188.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $650.9 million.

China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue of $700 million.

China Automotive Systems shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

