Chimerix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Friday reported a loss of $23 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Friday reported a loss of $23 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $57,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $88.4 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $212,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.