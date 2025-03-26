Chewy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $392.7 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.86 billion.

