Cherry Hill: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Thursday reported profit of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $660,000.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.2 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $29,000.

