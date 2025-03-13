Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Thursday reported a loss of…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $2.11. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 69 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $137.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $128.2 million, or $4.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $575.9 million.

