Cato: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $155.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $18.1 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $649.8 million.

