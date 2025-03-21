Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported a loss of $78 million in its fiscal…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported a loss of $78 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $5.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to be 22 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.83 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.