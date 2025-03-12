Cardlytics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $74 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $189.3 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $278.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $57 million to $60 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.