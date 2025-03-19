Capricor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $40.5 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.3 million.

