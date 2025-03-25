Canadian Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.9 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.1 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $8.3 billion.

