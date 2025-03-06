Canadian Natural Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $813.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $7.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.77 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.46 billion, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.02 billion.

