HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING , China (AP) — HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING, China (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Haidian District Beijing, China-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $88.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $249.8 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $269.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

