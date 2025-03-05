Can You Get a Credit Card Without a Job?

If you’re unemployed, you could still be approved for a credit card. Credit card issuers don’t necessarily take your job…

If you’re unemployed, you could still be approved for a credit card. Credit card issuers don’t necessarily take your job into consideration — it’s your income they look at. And you can meet those requirements in other ways.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

How to Get a Credit Card if You’re Unemployed

The reason you’re able to apply for a credit card while unemployed is because of the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009, or CARD Act. It essentially states that as long as you verify you can make minimum payments, you can be considered for a credit card.

It’s important to note, though, that the CARD Act doesn’t state any kind of minimum income requirement. So that’s left up to the credit card issuers.

Also, these rules only apply if you’re over 21 years old. If you’re 18 to 20, you need a co-signer who is at least 21 or need to prove you can make payments by showing independent income or assets when you apply. And, sorry, but allowances don’t count.

Acceptable Forms of Income

If you’re a student, stay-at-home parent, retired or have been recently laid off, you may be wondering what types of income you can include in your application. Some examples of income credit card issuers may consider are:

— Income from employment (full-time, part-time or freelance)

— Household income (for example, income from a spouse)

— Child support and alimony

— Investment returns

— Scholarships, grants and work-study wages

— Trust fund or inheritance

— Social Security income

— Retirement fund

— Savings accounts

— Rental property income

— Unemployment benefits

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

Options if You Don’t Get Approved

If the income you’ve reported isn’t enough or if you have no income at all, there are still other ways you can get a credit card. It may just require a few more hoops to jump through.

Apply for a Secured Credit Card

Secured credit cards are easier to qualify for, especially if you’re unemployed. Your credit limit depends on your security deposit, and you can use a secured card like any other credit card. What’s more, if you miss a payment, the issuer will apply your deposit toward any outstanding balance.

If you’re in a weird place right now, this could be your best option. I, myself, had a secured credit card when I began working on my credit. I applied for the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card with a $200 security deposit. After just a few months of showing Capital One I could responsibly make payments, the company upgraded me to an unsecured credit card. So you won’t stay in that bucket for long.

Get a Co-Signer

It’s important to note that your co-signer should be someone with good to excellent credit. However, not all credit card issuers allow co-signers anymore. For example, major issuers like Capital One, Chase and Discover don’t. So make sure the issuer you’re looking at accepts co-signers before diving in.

Become an Authorized User

This option is a little tricky depending on what you want to do. If you want to work on building your credit up before applying again, this is a great option. A trusted friend or family member can add you as an authorized user to one of their credit cards, and their positive payment history becomes your positive payment history. You don’t even need to use their credit card to benefit from the arrangement.

However, if you want to become an authorized user and use that person’s credit card, things can get a little messy if you’re not careful. Make sure that there’s mutual trust and that you’re able to pay off any balances you incur. There are plenty of horror stories out there of people taking advantage of similar situations.

[Read: Best Store Credit Cards.]

Is Getting a Credit Card While Unemployed a Good Idea?

This really is a case-by-case scenario. I wouldn’t normally recommend that consumers apply for a credit card if they’re unemployed since it’s a slippery slope to depending on them until you’re back on your feet, thus only deepening your debt.

Make sure your alternative source of income is reliable and you’re able to make monthly payments with ease before applying. It’s always best to treat your credit card like a debit card instead of an actual line of credit: Only use it when you know you have the money to pay off your purchases.

FAQs

More from U.S. News

What Are the Credit Score Ranges?

Authorized Users: The Pros and Cons

Dear Clever Credit: My Ex Uses My Credit Card. How Do I Stop This?

Can You Get a Credit Card Without a Job? originally appeared on usnews.com