Campbell: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Campbell’s Company (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $173 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share.

