Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $639.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.3 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $2.80 to $3.20 per share.

