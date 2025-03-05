MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mp Menashe, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The maker of quartz surface slabs posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.8 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $443.2 million.

