Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $260.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $4.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.76 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $503.6 million, or $7.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.45.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.30 per share.

