Buckle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $77.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.53.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $379.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.5 million, or $3.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

Buckle shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

