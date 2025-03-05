Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $270…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $270 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 21%. The stock has decreased 46% in the last 12 months.

