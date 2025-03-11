Bowman Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 71 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $113.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $2.8 million, or 17 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $426.6 million.

Bowman Consulting expects full-year revenue in the range of $428 million to $440 million.

