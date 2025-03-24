Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Monday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Monday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 38 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $63.1 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.7 million.

