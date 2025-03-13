Blink Charging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.5 million…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $198.1 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $126.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 90 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.31.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLNK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.