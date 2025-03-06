Black Diamond: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $69.7 million, or $1.27 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.42.

