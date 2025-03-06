Black Diamond Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $94.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.8 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $294.1 million.

Black Diamond Group shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.69, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

